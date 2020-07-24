James Thompson
James Keith Thompson, 67, a resident of Paris, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his home. He was born March 22, 1953, in Paris to James Fred Thompson and Wandema (Van Horn) Vlachos.
Keith was full of life. Anyone who knew him, knew he loved practical jokes, riding his motorcycle, playing pool with his friends and playing his guitar. He had the biggest heart. He loved his family and animals. He was a loving father and a good son. He will be dearly missed.
Keith was preceded in death by his father, James Fred Thompson; and two brothers, Mark and Michael Thompson.
Survivors include a son, Derek Thompson of Pottsville; his mother, Wandema Vlachos of Paris; an aunt, Delores Kohler and husband Bill of Paris; a niece, Jessica Sims of Oklahoma City; and four cousins, Brad Petz, Stanley Petz, Sherry Freeman and John Joe Walker, all of Paris.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26 at Corley Cemetery, near Paris, with burial to follow, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Pallbearers will be Brendon Lawson, Paul Sims, Bran Petz, Stanley Petz, John Joe Walker and Jared Petz.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris
