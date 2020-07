Or Copy this URL to Share

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family

James Thompson

James Keith Thompson, 67, of Paris died July 23, 2020, at his home.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Corley Cemetery, near Paris, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.

He is survived by a son, Derek Thompson; and his mother, Wandema Vlachos.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store