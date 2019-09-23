|
|
James Turpin
James E. Turpin, 54, of Hackett passed away Sept. 20, 2019. He was born Sept. 15, 1965, in Parker, Ariz. He was a supervisor for Exide Batteries, retired from the U.S. Air Force, was active in EOF and a member of Bonanza Assembly of God Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tomey Lee Turpin; and his father-in-law, John T. Hall Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Katherine Turpin of the home; two daughters, Gabrielle Keeton and husband Stephen and Melody Turpin, both of Hackett; his mother, Peggy Turpin of Hackett; two grandchildren, Cinsley and Sammie James Keeton; his mother-in-law, Daisey Hall of Hackett; a brother, Tomey Turpin and wife Carla of Hackett; two sisters, Cathleen McCoy and husband Dale of Hackett and JoAnne Turpin and William Wagoner of Burleson, Texas; a brother-in-law, John Hall Jr. of Pocola; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family.
Family-held memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Bonanza Assembly of God Church, 701 McConnell Ave., Fort Smith, officiated by Pastor Rick Yarbrough.
Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Greenwood.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 24, 2019