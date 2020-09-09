James Vaught

James Burton Vaught, 71, of Mountainburg passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his home. He was born July 23, 1949, in Fort Smith to Thomas Burton and Myrtle (Bellman) Vaught. He was a farmer, a U.S. Navy Seebees veteran and of the Baptist faith. He loved skeet shooting and flying model airplanes.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Gail Vaught.

Survivors include two sisters, Janet Teresa Rogers of San Antonio and Sandra Young of Victoria, Texas; a brother, David Vaught of Mountainburg; and two nephews, Burton Rogers and wife Charis of Mountainburg and Thomas Young and wife Kim of Victoria.

Funeral service with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at Vaught Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.

Pallbearers will be Allen Howard, Scott Rice, Jacob Sanders, Tim Pense, Harvey Pense and Bobby Willroth.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store