James Wagers
James William Wagers, 86, of Van Buren passed away April 10, 2019. He was born Nov. 11, 1932, in Redland, Okla. He was a retired Navy veteran of 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Sarah Wagers; and seven sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Anna Wagers of the home; one son, Tony Wagers of St George, Ga.; three daughters, Susan Shoemaker, Karen Blair and Nancy Anderson, all of Jacksonville, Fla.; one brother; five sisters; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 12, 2019