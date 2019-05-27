|
|
James Walker
Elder James Wesley Walker, 92, of Fort Smith passed from this life Sunday May 26, 2019, at a local hospital. He was born April 27, 1927, in Stanberry, Mo., to Phillip and Mary Ella (Moore) Walker. He was a retired minister, a U.S. Army veteran in the Medical Corps and a member of Church of God Seventh Day.
Elder Walker was preceded in death by one daughter, Chrisann Walker; one grandchild, Eli Walker; one sister, Doris Powell; five brothers, Gerald, Woodrow, Bob, Sam and Norman; as well as nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene; one daughter, Orene Stickelmyer of Eureka, S.D.; one son, Gilbert Walker and his wife Linda of Van Buren; one sister, Eva Kelso and her husband John of Cincinnati; three grandchildren, Steven and Kendra Dais and Amanda Hayden; and one great-grandchild, Khloe Hayden.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Church of God Seventh Day in Fort Smith with burial at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Len Hale, James and Dennis Harris, David Springer, Wayne Chandler and Herman Yeakley Sr.
The service will be conducted by Elders Don Rodgers and Chip Hinds.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Memorials may be made to HOPE Humane Society, 3800 Kelly Highway, Fort Smith, AR 72904; or Ronald McDonald House at Mercy, 7301 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 28, 2019