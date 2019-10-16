Home

Luginbuel Funeral Home
115 N Neal St
Prairie Grove, AR 72753
(479) 846-2141
James Watkins Obituary
James Watkins
James Ralph Watkins, 92, a resident of Evansville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 in Fayetteville. He was born Nov. 7, 1926, in Jacks Creek in Crawford County, the son of Charlie and Ella (Kilpatrick) Watkins. Ralph was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union for 70 years. He was World War II Navy veteran, serving on the USS Wachapreague. He was an independent business owner and an avid fisherman.
He was preceded in death by one son, Jimmy Ralph Watkins; one daughter, Terri Dawn Watkins; and one sister, Virginia Vaughn.
Survivors include his wife, Joy Ann Watkins; three daughters, Teresa Y. Watkins Franklin and husband Clay, Tina A. Cluck and Tammy Y. Watkins; two stepsons, Bruce Kyle and Tommy Bogun; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was held Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial will be at Dutch Mills Cemetery.
Online guestbook is available at www.luginbuel.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 17, 2019
