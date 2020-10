Or Copy this URL to Share

James West

James Dean West, 55, of De Queen died Oct. 2, 2020.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services.

He is survived by his wife, Karen; two daughters, Brandi Going and Kasaundra Hayes; his mother, Donna West; four sisters, Amy Bartow, Jamie Reynolds, Tamilea Denmon and Karen Davis; and three grandchildren.



