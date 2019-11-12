Home

James Whitbey Obituary
James Wallace Whitbey, 83, of Mabelvale passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. He was born Nov. 22, 1935. He retired from 3M.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Eileen (Rogers) Whitbey; his wife, Joan (Glover) Whitbey; a nephew, Carl Whitbey; and a neice. Dawn Whitbey.
He was survived by three brothers, Robert, Thomas and Jerry Whitbey; two sisters, Glee Deichmann and Janice Piche; nine children, Chris, Elvis, Jack, Perry and Joy Humphrope, Vickey Hedges, Julia Howard, Wendy Formili and Betsy Fortier; a stepdaughter, Ann Wilkerson; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation was under the direction of Columbia Cremation Care Center in Missouri.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 13, 2019
