|
|
James Wilson
James Franklin Wilson, 76, of Fort Smith passed away Dec. 4, 2019. He was born Feb. 6, 1943, in St. Joseph, Mo., to the late Henry Jefferson and Beulah (Parsons) Wilson. He was a member of Central Missionary Baptist Church, a U.S. Army Veteran and an auctioneer. He loved playing the harmonica at Tuesday night church services at Midtown Apartments, where he lived.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Reba Jane Wilson.
He is survived by three sons, Dave Earnhart and wife Liz of Booneville, Jeff Earnhart and wife Tracey of Mountainburg and Eric Wilson and Jessica Gillilan of Fort Smith; 11 grandchildren, Nicole Little, Krystin Earnhart, Sara Earnhart, Allison Robins, Codee Garrett, Ava Earnhart, Timothy Earnhart, Heath Earnhart, Matthew Earnhart, Braylon Wilson and Brooklynn Wilson; and three great-grandchildren, Drake Little, Hawke Little and Emmalyn Earnhart.
Funeral service officiated by John Earnhart will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with interment to follow at Dyer Cemetery.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Visitation will start at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Dave, Jeff, Timothy, Heath and Matthew Earnhart and Daniel Braith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172 or at a local drop off.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 8, 2019