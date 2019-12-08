Home

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Highway
Fort Smith, AR 72914
(479) 783-0503
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Highway
Fort Smith, AR 72914
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Highway
Fort Smith, AR 72914
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:30 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Highway
Fort Smith, AR 72914
James Wilson Obituary
James Wilson
James Franklin Wilson, 76, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at Dyer Cemetery.
He is survived by three sons, Dave Earnhart of Booneville, Jeff Earnhart of Mountainburg and Eric Wilson of Fort Smith; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 9, 2019
