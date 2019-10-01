|
James Woodward
James "Jim" L. Woodward, 83, of Fort Smith passed form this life Sept. 27, 2019. Jim was born Feb. 12, 1936, in Miami to the late Dufford Meyer and Mary Stennis Woodward.
After graduating high school, Jim attended and later graduated from the University of Alabama School of Engineering. While there, Jim played football for Coach Bear Bryant. Following his time at Alabama, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army. It was during this time that he married his high school sweetheart, Jean Davidson. Jim's professional career began with General Electric and ended with the company he started in 1980, Woodcraft Inc. He was an avid golfer, playing as often as possible until Fianna Hills Country Club closed its doors. Jim was a member at Goddard United Methodist Church since 1973, where he taught Sunday school and was active on many boards and committees.
Jim is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jean Woodward; his daughters, Angie Baker and her husband Tim of Bentonville and Janet Parks and her husband Donnie of Greenwood; a sister, Betty Taylor and her husband Tom of Raleigh, N.C.; three grandchildren, Abby and Alec Neighbors and Kyle Parks; two nephews, Scott Taylor of Las Vegas and Steve Taylor of Raleigh; as well as several great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kevin Woodward; as well as a niece, Susie Taylor.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Goddard United Methodist Church. The family will visit with friends following the memorial service at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Adventurers Sunday school class.
Memorials may be made to Goddard United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 1922 Dodson Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 2, 2019