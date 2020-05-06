|
|
James Wynn
Maj. James T. Wynn, 96, formerly of Fort Smith, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. He was born Nov. 26, 1923, in Galveston, Texas, to Richard and Eunice (DeBarbieris) Wynn. He was part of The Great Depression generation. At the onset of World War II, he was delivering telegrams for Western Union, often delivering messages to families who lost loved ones in faraway places. James felt God's call to come into His service and in 1942 he left his Houston childhood home to attend Salvation Army training school in Atlanta. He was commissioned as a lieutenant by the Salvation Army out of the Valiant Session in May of 1943. On Sept. 12, 1946, James married the love of his life, Salvation Army Lieutenant Margaret Ruth Hill, and they began their service together for the Lord. They were married 56 years and had five children.
James and Margaret served as officers in the Salvation Army together until their retirement in November of 1988, a combined service totaling 90 years. Maj. Wynn's appointments ranged from Fort Worth in 1943 to commanding officer in Fort Smith in 1988. He was joined in his appointments by Margaret in Plainview, Texas, in 1946. Together, they served the Vicksburg, Miss., community in 1953, following a devastating tornado and the Enid, Okla., community following the 1973 flood. They retired in 1988.
He loved music and played the euphonium or cornet in Salvation Army Band throughout the Southern Territory. He taught music and formed brass bands in many of his appointments. James was a lifetime Rotarian and a Paul Harris Fellow. He was an avid reader, golfer, pilot and ground school instructor, as well as a sports enthusiast, especially baseball, favoring the Houston Astros.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret Hill Wynn; his second wife, Mildred Bowers Wynn; a daughter, Patricia Wynn Griffon; a grandson, Patrick Griffon; two sisters, Elizabeth Hill and Eunice Steed; and a brother, Charles Wynn.
James is survived by three sons, Michael James Wynn of Crowley, Texas, John Mark Wynn of Sapulpa, Okla., and Richard Dale Wynn of Tulsa; a daughter, Margaret Eunice Whitehead of Oakridge, Tenn.; 15 grandchildren, Matthew Griffon, Bradley, Jennifer, Joshua, Shawn, Christopher and Adam Wynn, Jamie Webb, Amy Gooch, Rebecca, Margaret and Timothy Whitehead, Lisa James, Daniel White and Jennifer Welch; 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
James Wynn was a good man who lived a full and influential life. He is and will be sorely missed.
A celebration of the legacy James leaves behind will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9 at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Fort Smith.
He may be viewed from noon to 5 p.m Friday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on May 7, 2020