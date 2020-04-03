|
|
Jami Hearn
Jami was never good with directions. Whether it was following GPS or knowing left from right, it was always a challenge, but it always led to an adventure.
Jami Sue Hearn passed away April 1, 2020, at her home in Greenwood with her husband, Josh Hearn, and her pets Turbo, Roscoe and George.
Jami was born April 22, 1985, and grew up in Seneca, Mo., where they celebrate the Fourth of July better than any place on Earth. She was adored by her parents, Paula and Sterling Barnett; her grandparents, Pearldeane Smith and Joe and Darlene Barnett; her aunts, Doris Smith and Cindy Barnett; and a host of close friends who were her family.
She loved her time at Drury University in Springfield, Mo., where she was a Pi Beta Phi. She graduated magna cum laude and went on to achieve her doctorate from the University of Tulsa in 2015.
Jami had a drive to stand up for what was right, even when it wasn't popular. She loved "going topless" in her little red Miata almost as much as she loved being on the beach. She treasured her animals, especially her doxy, Herky, who grew up with her. Above all else, she loved her Josh. Watching her fall in love with him was a real joy. Besides her daddy, she laid claim to Josh, and Josh alone.
Most of all, we will always remember her smile, her laugh and her undying love and devotion.
Services to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 5, 2020