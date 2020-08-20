Jamie Carmack
Jamie Brandon Carmack, 48, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his home. Jamie was born Aug. 8, 1972, in Rota, Spain, to Larry Grady and Joni L. (Newberry) Carmack.
Jamie was a quiet man whose thoughts ran deep. He enjoyed storm chasing, computers, photography and fishing. Jamie proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps as an F-18 aircraft mechanic and an IT technician.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Grady and Cletis Carmack and Jerry and Frankie (Newton) Newberry.
Jamie is survived by his parents, Larry and Joni Carmack of Broken Arrow, Okla.; a brother, Barry Carmack (Heidi) of El Cajon, Calif.; a sister, Vanessa Bodendorfer (Scott); two nephews, Grady and Dylan of Broken Arrow; as well as a host of other family and friends.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 at Mount Olive Cemetery in Oden with Douglas Carmack officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home in Mount Ida.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations made to Brain and Behavior Research Foundation online at www.bbrfoundation.org
