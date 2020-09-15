1/1
Jan Bower
Jan Bower
Dorothy Janet Bower (O'Brien), loving wife and mother, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the age of 81. Affectionately known as "Obie" and "Jan," she was born June 24, 1939, in Augusta, Mo., to Jim and Lucille O'Brien.
She was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. In 1960, she was swept off of her feet by her future husband, Norman Dean Bower, and on March 10, 1961, they were married. They raised two children, Bill and Renee. An adventurous spirit, Jan traveled extensively with her husband and instilled that spirit in her children and grandchildren. She had a passion for her family, faith and country and dedicated her life to all three, a passion that she was able to pass on to her children and grandchildren.
Her loving smile, giving spirit, dedication to family and zest for life lives on in us all.
She is survived by her husband, Dean; their children, Bill and Renee; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Rosary will be said at noon Friday, Sept. 18 with funeral Mass to follow at 12:30 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Interment will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To view her online guestbook, please go to www.fentressmortuary.com.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797836178
