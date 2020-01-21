|
Jan Campbell
Jan K. Campbell, 66, of Dallas passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Dallas. He was born in De Queen. He graduated from high school in Broken Bow, Okla., in 1971 and Arkansas Tech University in 1982. Jan was employed by Crossmark in Plano, Texas, and attended Watermark Community Church. He enjoyed the opportunity to hunt as well as participate in multiple sports during his lifetime.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dale Calvin Campbell; his mother, Emma Jeanne Campbell; and his brother, Ron Campbell.
Jan is survived by his wife, Danielle of Dallas; his son and daughter, Caleb and Caitlin Campbell, both of Fort Smith; two sisters, Linda Freeman and husband H.D. of Bentonville and Lori Moore and husband Rick of Tulsa; a sister-in-law, Shirley Campbell of Atlanta, Texas; his father- and mother-in-law, Stan and Marie Moore of Booneville; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Grace Community Church in Fort Smith.
Arrangements are under the direction of aCremation in Mesquite, Texas.
Memorials may be made to Grace Community Church, 4001 Brooken Hill Drive, Fort Smith, AR 72908; or Fellowship of Christian Athletes online at www.fca.org/donate.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 22, 2020