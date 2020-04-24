Home

Jan O'Leary

Jan O'Leary Obituary
Jan O'Leary
Jan O'Leary, 78, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 26, 1941, in Mitchell, to the late Rayburn and Ruby Webb. She was a homemaker and a member of North Park Baptist Church in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim O'Leary; and two sisters, Gloria Butler and Ava Jo Clayton.
She is survived by two sons, Bruce O'Leary and wife Stephanie of Wylie, Texas, and Brent O'Leary and wife Tina of Rockwall, Texas; a sister, Betty Smith of Harrisonville, Mo.; three brothers, Jim Webb of Hot Springs, Jerry Webb of Bakersfield, Mo., and Don Webb of Mountain Home; and six grandchildren.
Private funeral service will be held at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with a private burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Van Buren Senior Activity Center, 18 Lafayette St., Van Buren, AR 72956.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 26, 2020
