|
|
Jana Cook
Jana Lynn Cook, who resided in Little Rock, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Little Rock. She was born Jan. 10, 1968, in Kansas City, Mo. to the late Billy "Bill" Joe and Jane Ann (Floyd) Cook. She was 51 years old. Jana attended public school from elementary through high school and earned a journalism degree in 1993 from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She was of the Protestant faith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston. The family will visit with friends prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Hickory Ridge Cemetery, located northeast of Lavaca, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
She is survived by her sister, Kayla Cook-Cossey and husband Roger of Sherwood; her brother, Daniel Cook and wife Debra of Sherwood; several nieces and nephews; and one great-nephew.
Pallbearers will be Roger Cossey, Rick Stamper, Dawayne Stamper, Nathan Stamper, Daniel Cook and Ian Cook.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on June 2, 2019