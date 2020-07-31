1/1
Jana Laster
1944 - 2020
Jana Laster
Jana Camille Howell Laster, 75, passed away July 30, 2020, in Fort Smith. Jana was born Nov. 26, 1944, in Jonesboro to Charles Eugene and Martha Ellen Johnson Howell.
A graduate of Van Buren High School, she also attended Tulsa Community College and Tarrant County Community College in Texas. She worked for Van Buren Public Schools and ConnecTime Solutions.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Martha Howell; her in-laws, Loyd and Jewell Laster; and a daughter-in-law, Leah Metheny.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Gerald Wayne Laster; and three sons, Kevin Dean Metheny (Marcy), Jeffrey Allen Metheny and Christopher Wayne Laster (Jordan). She was Nana to seven grandchildren, Laci Renee Metheny, Abby Dean Metheny Sisk (Eddie), Hailey Jo Mannon Dye, Jana Brooke Metheny, Ely Metheny, Avery Anne Laster and Benjamin Brown; as well as five great-grandchildren. Jana also has four loving siblings, several cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as many friends.
Celebration of life is planned for a future date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jana's name to the Alzheimer's Association National Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or online at www.alz.org.
To view her online guestbook, go to www.fentressmortuary.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
