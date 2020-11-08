Jane Ann Bennett-Inge

Jane Ann Bennett-Inge, 65, of Billings, Okla., was called to her heavenly home Nov. 6, 2020.

Jane Ann was born Sept. 28, 1955, in Poteau to John A. Sr. & Freda Marguerite (Morley) Bennett. They preceded her in death. She was a loving wife, mother, Nana, sister and friend.

Left to cherish her wonderful memories is her husband, Allen; daughter, Mollie Cooper and husband Dusty of Ozark; son, Cole Forsberg and wife Megan of Tulsa; stepdaughter, Stephanie Aikman and husband TJ of San Antonio, Texas; brothers, John A. Bennett Jr. and wife Diana of Poteau, Kermit Bennett and wife Michelle of Hodgen; three grandsons, Troy, Wyatt and Robert Cooper; granddaughter, Eliot Forsberg; numerous nieces, nephews, many family and loving friends.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Oakland Cemetery Pavilion in Poteau, under direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home. Steve Hughes and Jim Cook will officiate the service.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Evans & Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.

Pallbearers will be Jim Craig, Jim Waddle, John Bennett III, Spencer Bennett, Billy Jack Bell, Jim Berngen and Thomas Pate.

Honorary pallbearers are John Bennett Jr., Kermit Bennett and Mike Roberts.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jane Ann's name may be made to GCT-Ovarian Cancer Research Center, with Evans & Miller serving as custodian of funds.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store