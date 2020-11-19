Jane Blackman
Jane Blackman, 88, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at her home. She was born May 24, 1932, in Fort Smith to Ranie and Janet Neislar.
Jane was a graduate of Fort Smith High School. She was a great wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Harry Blackman.
She is survived by a son, Greg Blackman and wife Debbie of Summerville, Ga.; two granddaughters, Whitney Metzger and husband Trevor of Jefferson, Ga., and their children Katie Grace, Riley, Zach and Anna Lauren; a granddaughter, Kristin Baker and husband Jon of Jefferson and their daughters Emily and Addison; and a brother, Ron Neislar and wife Wanda of Athens, Ga.
The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice for their care.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Stroud Cemetery, near Greenwood, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
