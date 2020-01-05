|
Jane Fischer
Jane "Mema" Fischer, 87, of Barling passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at a local hospital. Jane was born Aug. 15, 1932, in Haubstadt, Ind., to the late Charles and Ruth (Riffert) Whitten. She was a retired maintenance coordinator for Rheem Manufacturing in Fort Smith. She enjoyed spending time with her family and going to the casino.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl Fischer; a sister, Barbara Jo; and a son, Eddie.
Survivors include a daughter, Tammie Johnson of Barling; a son, Steven Fischer of Dallas; a brother, Gary Whitten of Haubstadt; four grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; six nephews; and a niece.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 7, 2020