Jane Martin
1940 - 2020
Jane Anne O'Hearn Martin, 80, of Fort Smith passed away Aug. 7, 2020. She was born June 20, 1940, in St. Louis to Hal Follin and Lou Follin. She worked for several years as a payroll clerk at St. Edward Hospital.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Kim O'Hearn; and a stepson, James Eric Martin.
Survivors include her husband, Boyce Martin; a daughter, Kelly Taylor (Mike) of Lavaca; a son, Jim O'Hearn (Dee) of Greenwood; two stepsons, David Martin of Fort Smith and Christian Martin (Deborah) of Alma; two grandsons, Josh Dampier and Sean O'Hearn; three granddaughters, Malia and Kalie Patterson and Baili Martin; and three brothers, Ted, Hal and Bob.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
To place online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
