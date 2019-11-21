Home

POWERED BY

Services
Agent Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4414
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Nail
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Nail

Send Flowers
Jane Nail Obituary
Jane Nail
Jane Robertson Nail, 87, of Vian died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Tahlequah, Okla.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Blackgum Baptist Church with burial at Cookson Proctor Cemetery in Cookson, Okla., under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by five brothers, Don and Bob Robertson, both of Blackgum, Okla., Charles and Larry Henderson, both of Choctaw, Okla., and Bob Henderson of Oregon.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 3-5 p.m. Sunday.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -