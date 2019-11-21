|
|
|
Jane Nail
Jane Robertson Nail, 87, of Vian died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Tahlequah, Okla.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Blackgum Baptist Church with burial at Cookson Proctor Cemetery in Cookson, Okla., under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by five brothers, Don and Bob Robertson, both of Blackgum, Okla., Charles and Larry Henderson, both of Choctaw, Okla., and Bob Henderson of Oregon.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 3-5 p.m. Sunday.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 23, 2019