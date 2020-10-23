Jane Pryor
Jane Annette Pryor, 61, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born June 6, 1959. She was the much loved daughter of Earl and Blanche Pryor of Greenwood.
Jane was a lifelong resident of Greenwood and attended Greenwood Elementary School and Bost School in Fort Smith. She thrived at Bost and loved the work she did there for many years. She was a joyful friend and coworker and was lively, mischievous and funny. If Jane loved you, you knew it. Along with her loving sisters, those dearest to her were her former teacher, Mrs. Ada King, her classmates and the Greenwood coaches. She loved Church of Christ in Greenwood and her church family. She found another true family at Pink Bud Nursing Home, where she lived from many years. Her family is huge and she most loved her brothers-in-law, who shared laughter and love with her throughout her life. Jane was the boss and baby in the Pryor house.
She was preceded in death by a niece, Michaela Bennett of Spearsville, who she loved very much.
She is survived by three sisters, Linda Durham and husband Charles of Charleston, Brenda Pryor of Greenwood and Beth Bennett and husband Tommy of Spearsville, La.; three nieces, Cindy Humphrey and husband Phillip and Carolyn Riechmann and husband Ben, both of Charleston, and Evelyn Bennett of Glacier Park, Mont.; two great-nieces, Ruby Swanson of Fort Smith and Breanna Riechmann of Charleston; three great-nephews, Lee and Zeke Swanson and Perry Humphrey, all of Charleston; her aunt, Joy Edwards of Fort Smith; a host of cousins; and many dear friends.
The family particularly wishes to thank the team at Pink Bud for years of loving care and friendship, and the staff at Mercy in the emergency room and palliative care unit, who exemplified professionalism and compassion. Jane's passing was peaceful and she was not alone.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Old Jenny Lind Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Church of Christ, P.O. Box 251, Greenwood, AR 72936; or Pink Bud Activities Department, P.O. Box 2000, Greenwood, AR 72936; or Bost Inc., P.O. Box 11494, Fort Smith, AR 72917.
