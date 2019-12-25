|
Jane Sperry
Catherine Jane Sperry, 79, of Fort Smith passed from this life Dec. 24, 2019, in Fort Smith. Jane was born Feb. 29, 1940, in Columbus, Miss., to the late Eugene and Virginia Edmondson Lowe. If Jane had one drive in life, it was to help others. She enjoyed taking young neighbors under her wing, until they were comfortable in their surroundings. Jane was a member of Faith United Methodist Church.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Richard "Dick" Sperry.
She is survived by a son, Stephen Sperry and his wife Jennifer of Little Rock; two grandsons, Jon Richard and William Jackson Sperry, both of Little Rock; two sisters, Ruth Rogers of Richardson, Texas, and Cindy Selby and her husband Jerry of Fort Smith; two nieces, Kristen and Anna Ahlert, both of Fort Smith; two nephews, Jay Ahlert and his wife Janna of Fort Smith and Josh Rogers of Richardson; as well as a great-nephew, Odin Ahlert.
Committal service will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 26, 2019