Jane Stites
Jane Stites
Freda Jane Stites, 73, of Vian died Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Vian Baptist Church with burial at Buffington Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by her husband, Melvin; two sons, Trent and Brian Stites; two sisters, Sharon Murphy and Linda Ford; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
