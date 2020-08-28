Jane Stites

Freda Jane Stites, 73, of Vian died Aug. 27, 2020.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Vian Baptist Church with burial at Buffington Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

She is survived by her husband, Melvin; two sons, Trent and Brian Stites; two sisters, Sharon Murphy and Linda Ford; and five grandchildren.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store