Jane Vaughan
Mahala Jane Vaughan, 64, of Fort Smith passed from this life Aug. 26, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 25, 1955, to the late Harold Eugene and Thelma Wheeler Foster. Jane retired from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) as a medical coder. She was a very caring and loving person and always had a giving heart. She loved all animals, but was especially fond of her feline friends. Jane was a member of Goddard United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her cousins, Harry Wheeler, Carol Dame, George Wheeler, Thelma Jean French, Ben French, Julia Zane and Claude French; her close friend, Pam Cannefax;, as well as the many friends from UAMS and Sparks Medical Systems.
Memorials may be made to Friends of Kitties and Kanines, 4300 Rogers Ave, Suite 20 No. 256, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
No services are currently scheduled. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 17, 2019