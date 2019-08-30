|
Jane Walker
Jane Walker, 88, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 in Fort Smith. She was born in Saxton, Pa., to the late Duchesne and Martha Clark. She was a retired certified nursing assistant, a member of the Red Hat Society and Women's Missionary Union with First Baptist Church in Camden, Tenn., and worked for the Transportation Security Administration at Fort Smith Airport and Walmart until she was 84 years old.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Walker; and two daughters, Helen and Sonja.
She is survived by five daughters, Janie Walker of Texas, Karen Walker of Florida, Valerie Anthony of Kentucky and Jenny Stem and Heather Walker, both of Arkansas; two sons, David Walker of Dubai, India, and Robbie Walker of Texas; a sister, Kay Barnes of Tennessee; a brother, Duchesne Clark of Pennsylvania; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 31, 2019