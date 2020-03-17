|
Jane Williams
Jane Crenshaw Williams, 81, passed from this life on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. She was born Feb. 2, 1939, to Samuel Henry Crenshaw and Eva Ree Taylor Crenshaw at home, in Gibson County, Tenn.
Jane found the love of her life by accident, or perhaps it was fate. John Williams went to the Crenshaw farm expecting a date with one of her sisters, but instead was met with Jane. The connection was instantaneous and the rest is history. After John completed dental school, a brief stint in the U.S. Air Force in San Antonio and orthodontic school, they settled in Fort Smith with their two children. Jane worked diligently to help John establish his orthodontic practice. They made some incredible, lifelong friendships here.
Jane was a devoted wife, a fantastic mother, a wonderful mother-in-law, a loving grandmommy and great-grandmommy, and oh what a great cook. She was also very active in her community. Some of the ways you may know her include as a member of First United Methodist Church, discussion Sunday school class, United Methodist Women, Alter Guild, Master Gardeners, Fort Smith Garden Club, Hardscrabble Garden Club, PEO Chapter J and the knitters at the Cancer Support House and sustainer and past president of the Junior League of Fort Smith. Jane was also an avid bridge player, enjoying her two weekly groups, as well as subbing for other bridge groups.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John Charles Williams; three sisters, Martha Parnell, Rachel Chapman and Sue Ruper; and two brothers, Albert Finnegan Crenshaw and Bill Crenshaw.
She is survived by two children, Suzanne Henson and husband Paul and Mark Williams and wife Connie; five grandchildren, Kevin Williams, Jessica Henson, Alexandra Henson, Madeline Henson and Taylor Williams Perryman; two great-grandchildren, Charleston and Ellington Williams; two sisters, Henrietta Jackson and Nancy Ledsinger; many beloved nieces and nephews; and her precious Bichon Frise, Hannah.
Private family service will be held Wednesday, March 18. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery in Trenton, Tenn. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
In light of the current national health crisis, a celebration of Jane's life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church or the .
