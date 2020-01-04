|
Janet Bailey
Janet Marie Tuck Bailey, 63, of Greenwood passed from this life on Dec. 31, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born June 19, 1956, to the late J.G. and Bonnie Sappington Tuck. Janet a dedicated employee and worked many years for Osco Drug before moving to First National Bank, where she finished her working years. She will be remembered for being caring and selfless, putting others needs before her own. Janet was loyal and brave to the end. According to her granddaughters, she was a Nana to all, gave the best advise whether they liked it or not and was secretly funny.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two nephews, J.E. Tuck and Chason Dillion Bailey.
Janet is survived by her husband, Don; a son, James Bailey; four granddaughters, Keara Russell and her husband Brent and Elizabeth, Taylor and Jayden Bailey; a great-granddaughter, Olivia Russell; a brother, Randy Tuck, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Roland City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Ron, Larry and Nick Bailey, Brent Russell and Curtis and Kenneth Walker.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 5, 2020