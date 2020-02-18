|
|
Janet Bynum
Janet LeAnn Bynum, 60, of Hot Springs, formerly of Waldron, passed away from this life to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 13, 2020. She was born Feb. 13, 1960, in Neosho, Mo., to the late Walter and Edith (Roy) Davidson.
Anyone who knew Janet knew she was an educator. She loved being able help people, especially children and share her knowledge with them. She accomplished so much, earning two master's degrees in fine arts and English. She wanted to make a difference in children's lives and did just that for many years. Any child who entered her classroom became a part of her family and she loved them like her own. She also loved to go hunting and fishing with her husband, family and friends. Janet was a people person. It was no mistake that she becme a speech teacher because she would talk to anyone and never knew a stranger. She wore her heart on her sleeve and always had a shoulder for anyone who needed it. When she met her husband, she had only one child of her blood but took on four other children with grace and loved and raised them as her own.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Scott Bynum.
Janet is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, James Bynum; four children, Dustin Bynum and wife Latrice of Malvern and Jayme and husband Christopher Parsons, Joshua Bynum and wife Kayleigh and Chase Bynum, all of Booneville; eight grandchildren who were her world, Flint Bynum, Maxwell Bynum, Jaydan Parsons, Brooklynn Parsons, Jace Parsons, Gabriel Bynum, Sylvia Bynum and Auron Bynum; a brother, Michael Davidson; three sisters, Catherine Bennett, Rebecca Davidson and Elana Davidson; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other family.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Pilot Prairie Cemetery with burial to follow, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Martin Funeral Home Chapel, prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Bynum, Chase Bynum, Richard Vorpagal, Ethan Langston, Alex Slater and Tanner Long.
Honorary pallbearers are Dustin Bynum, Scott Bynum, Flint Bynum and Jaydan Parsons.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 21, 2020