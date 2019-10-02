|
Janet Harvell
Janet Harvell, 71, of Heavener died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Heavener.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Heavener with burial at Heavener Memorial Park under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Doyle; two sons, Rusty and Darren Harvell; a stepdaughter, Shelly Roberts; her mother, Joan Woods; a brother, Johnny Woods; and nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 3, 2019