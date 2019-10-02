Home

DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
918-653-2222
Janet Harvell
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
8:30 AM - 12:00 PM
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Heavener First Baptist Church
More Obituaries for Janet Harvell
Janet Harvell

Janet Harvell Obituary
Janet Harvell
Janet Harvell, 71, of Heavener died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Heavener.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Heavener with burial at Heavener Memorial Park under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Doyle; two sons, Rusty and Darren Harvell; a stepdaughter, Shelly Roberts; her mother, Joan Woods; a brother, Johnny Woods; and nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 3, 2019
