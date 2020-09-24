1/1
Janet Oliver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Oliver
Janet Lee Oliver, 53, of Van Buren passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at her home. She was a deli manager for Harps Foods in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Olive Lee (Corzine) Culverson.
She is survived by her husband, Isaac Oliver of the home; a daughter, Leah Houston of Moore, Okla.; her father, Bobby Culverson of Van Buren; four sisters, Pam Colton of Mountainburg, Diane Smith of Hot Springs, Cindy Biggers Fort Worth, Texas, and Carolyn Estes of Van Buren; two brothers, Fredie Kenney of Alma and Jerry Kenney of Fort Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at Gill Cemetery Arbor in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Gill Cemetery Arbor
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved