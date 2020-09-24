Janet Oliver
Janet Lee Oliver, 53, of Van Buren passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at her home. She was a deli manager for Harps Foods in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Olive Lee (Corzine) Culverson.
She is survived by her husband, Isaac Oliver of the home; a daughter, Leah Houston of Moore, Okla.; her father, Bobby Culverson of Van Buren; four sisters, Pam Colton of Mountainburg, Diane Smith of Hot Springs, Cindy Biggers Fort Worth, Texas, and Carolyn Estes of Van Buren; two brothers, Fredie Kenney of Alma and Jerry Kenney of Fort Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at Gill Cemetery Arbor in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
