Or Copy this URL to Share

Janet Oliver

Janet Lee Oliver, 53, of Van Buren died Sept. 21, 2020.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Gill Cemetery Arbor in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband, Isaac; a daughter, Leah Houston; her father, Bobby Culverson; four sisters, Pam Colton, Diane Smith, Cindy Biggers and Carolyn Estes; and two brothers, Fredie and Jerry Kenney.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store