Janett Wofford

Janett Twilla Wofford, 76, of Roland died Monday, July 13, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Czarnikow Cemetery in Roland, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

She is survived by a daughter, Delisa Masterson; two sons, Stacy Pribble and Johnny Baker; a sister, Ellen Hileman; a brother, Michael Graham; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



