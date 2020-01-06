Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janette Ballman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janette Ballman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janette Ballman Obituary
Janette Ballman
Janette Ballman, 55, of Lavaca passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was born Sept. 10, 1964, in McAlester, Okla., to Walter and Mary (Gill) Vermillion. She had a bachelor's degree in journalism from Mississippi University for Women. She was a retired managing editor for Disaster Recovery Journal.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Linda and Caryn Vermillion.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Mike Ballman of the home; a daughter, Ashley Ballman of Lavaca; two sons, Alex Ballman of Fort Smith and Shaun Ballman and his wife Kelly of Cincinnati; two brothers, Gary and John Vermillion, both of Hartshorne, Okla.; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law.
Celebrations of life will be held in Fort Smith and Hartshorne at dates yet to be determined.
Memorials may be made in her honor to Project Compassion, 1205 S. Albert Pike Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72903 or onine at www.projectcompassioninc.com.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -