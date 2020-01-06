|
Janette Ballman
Janette Ballman, 55, of Lavaca passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was born Sept. 10, 1964, in McAlester, Okla., to Walter and Mary (Gill) Vermillion. She had a bachelor's degree in journalism from Mississippi University for Women. She was a retired managing editor for Disaster Recovery Journal.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Linda and Caryn Vermillion.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Mike Ballman of the home; a daughter, Ashley Ballman of Lavaca; two sons, Alex Ballman of Fort Smith and Shaun Ballman and his wife Kelly of Cincinnati; two brothers, Gary and John Vermillion, both of Hartshorne, Okla.; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law.
Celebrations of life will be held in Fort Smith and Hartshorne at dates yet to be determined.
Memorials may be made in her honor to Project Compassion, 1205 S. Albert Pike Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72903 or onine at www.projectcompassioninc.com.
Published in Times Record from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020