Janette Guinn
Janette Guinn
Janette Guinn, 81, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born March 31, 1939, in Fort Smith to Ted and Velma (Hough) Mole.
Janette was a retired secretary from the Fort Smith Public School System and a member of Living Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Darwin Guinn; and a granddaughter, Lindy Mulson.
She is survived by a daughter, Kim Schweer and husband Melvin of Fort Smith; a son, Kyle Guinn of Tulsa; three grandchildren, Nathan Guinn and Kara Williams and husband Chance, both of Fort Smith, and Seth Mulson of Van Buren; and six great-grandchildren, Bryan, Price, Phoebe, Parker, Paxton and Preston Williams.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Seth Mulson, Nathan Guinn, Chance, Price, Bryan Williams and Grant Schweer.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association online at www.alz.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
