Janette Guinn
Janette Guinn, 81, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born March 31, 1939, in Fort Smith to Ted and Velma (Hough) Mole.
Janette was a retired secretary from the Fort Smith Public School System and a member of Living Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Darwin Guinn; and a granddaughter, Lindy Mulson.
She is survived by a daughter, Kim Schweer and husband Melvin of Fort Smith; a son, Kyle Guinn of Tulsa; three grandchildren, Nathan Guinn and Kara Williams and husband Chance, both of Fort Smith, and Seth Mulson of Van Buren; and six great-grandchildren, Bryan, Price, Phoebe, Parker, Paxton and Preston Williams.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Seth Mulson, Nathan Guinn, Chance, Price, Bryan Williams and Grant Schweer.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
