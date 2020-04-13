Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery
Lincoln, NE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Baca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Baca


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Baca Obituary
Janice Baca
Janice Rachel Baca, 79, of Alma passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Crawford Healthcare and Rehabilitation. She was born Nov. 8, 1940, in Lincoln, Neb. She was a retired bookkeeper from H&R Block and several other businesses and a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Van Buren. She was married to the love of her life, Ernesto Baca, for 53 years until his passing.
Survivors include two daughters, Kathy Baca of Alma and Susan Baca of Lumberton, Texas; four grandchildren, Christopher Baca, Rachel Frye, Stephanie Fritch and Derek Chapman and wife Elizabeth; six great-grandchildren, Aiden Vanengen, Cullen Frye, Aubrie Frye, Wyatt Chapman, Finley Chapman and Adeline Chapman; a niece, Pattie Dilldine; and the Baca family of New Mexico and Colorado, Clay Holguin, Diana Bologh and Stella Baca.
Burial service will be Wednesday, April 15 at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Lincoln, Neb. Arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -