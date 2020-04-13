|
Janice Baca
Janice Rachel Baca, 79, of Alma passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Crawford Healthcare and Rehabilitation. She was born Nov. 8, 1940, in Lincoln, Neb. She was a retired bookkeeper from H&R Block and several other businesses and a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Van Buren. She was married to the love of her life, Ernesto Baca, for 53 years until his passing.
Survivors include two daughters, Kathy Baca of Alma and Susan Baca of Lumberton, Texas; four grandchildren, Christopher Baca, Rachel Frye, Stephanie Fritch and Derek Chapman and wife Elizabeth; six great-grandchildren, Aiden Vanengen, Cullen Frye, Aubrie Frye, Wyatt Chapman, Finley Chapman and Adeline Chapman; a niece, Pattie Dilldine; and the Baca family of New Mexico and Colorado, Clay Holguin, Diana Bologh and Stella Baca.
Burial service will be Wednesday, April 15 at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Lincoln, Neb. Arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 14, 2020