Janice Bandy
Janice May Bandy, 73, of Pocola passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Pocola. Janice was born May 14, 1946, in Coal Hill to Virgil and Connie (Bramlett) Martin. She was a florist.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Bandy; and a brother, William Heath.
Survivors include a son, Jason Bandy; a grandson, Dakota Bandy; a great-grandson, Eli Bandy all of Pocola; two sisters, Pat Broomfield of Fort Smith and Sharon Lucy of Coal Hill; a brother, Joe Bob Martin of Arizona; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola with Jim Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Monroe Cemetery.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home in Pocola.
Pallbearers will be David Scott, Jimmy Borum, James Bernard and David Smith.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 14, 2020