Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
301 South Pocola Blvd.
Pocola, OK 74902
(918) 436-2415
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Memorial Chapel
Pocola, AR
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Evans Memorial Chapel
Pocola, AR
View Map
Janice Bandy


1946 - 2020
Janice Bandy Obituary
Janice Bandy
Janice May Bandy, 73, of Pocola passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Pocola. Janice was born May 14, 1946, in Coal Hill to Virgil and Connie (Bramlett) Martin. She was a florist.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Bandy; and a brother, William Heath.
Survivors include a son, Jason Bandy; a grandson, Dakota Bandy; a great-grandson, Eli Bandy all of Pocola; two sisters, Pat Broomfield of Fort Smith and Sharon Lucy of Coal Hill; a brother, Joe Bob Martin of Arizona; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola with Jim Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Monroe Cemetery.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home in Pocola.
Pallbearers will be David Scott, Jimmy Borum, James Bernard and David Smith.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 14, 2020
