Janice Frye
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Frye
Janice Earline Frye, 65, of Muldrow passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at a local hospital. She worked at KFC in her previous years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey McClendon and Meldean (Shelly) Duncan.
She is survived by her companion, Frederick Ward and family of Muldrow; three sisters Earnestine Morales of Fort Smith, Mary Carole Norwood of Greenwood and Linda Morrow of North Carolina; a brother Earnest J. Duncan and wife Debbie of Van Buren; six children; and several nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 at Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren with cremation to follow, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved