Janice Frye
Janice Earline Frye, 65, of Muldrow passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at a local hospital. She worked at KFC in her previous years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey McClendon and Meldean (Shelly) Duncan.
She is survived by her companion, Frederick Ward and family of Muldrow; three sisters Earnestine Morales of Fort Smith, Mary Carole Norwood of Greenwood and Linda Morrow of North Carolina; a brother Earnest J. Duncan and wife Debbie of Van Buren; six children; and several nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 at Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren with cremation to follow, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.