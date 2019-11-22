|
|
Janice Kaelin
Janice Kathryn Kaelin, 67, passed away Nov. 21, 2019. She was born Sept. 16, 1952, in Fort Smith to the late Clifford L. Clegg Jr and Betty Jean (Borgerding) Clegg. She retired from St. Edward Mercy Medical Center, where she worked for 34 years. Janice was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and enjoyed crochet, cooking and reading. She loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Jenkins and husband Jay of Bentonville and Amy Kaelin of Fort Smith; her stepmother, Carolyn Clegg of Fort Smith; three sisters, Mary Komp and husband Fred, Phyllis Wheat and husband Gary and Gayle Gillilan and husband William, all of Fort Smith; a brother, Jerry Clegg of Fort Smith; and four grandchildren, Taylor and Olivia Upshaw and Jada and Joy Jenkins.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a .m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with the rosary beginning at 7 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019