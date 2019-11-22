Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home Chapel
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Kaelin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Kaelin


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Kaelin Obituary
Janice Kaelin
Janice Kathryn Kaelin, 67, passed away Nov. 21, 2019. She was born Sept. 16, 1952, in Fort Smith to the late Clifford L. Clegg Jr and Betty Jean (Borgerding) Clegg. She retired from St. Edward Mercy Medical Center, where she worked for 34 years. Janice was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and enjoyed crochet, cooking and reading. She loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Jenkins and husband Jay of Bentonville and Amy Kaelin of Fort Smith; her stepmother, Carolyn Clegg of Fort Smith; three sisters, Mary Komp and husband Fred, Phyllis Wheat and husband Gary and Gayle Gillilan and husband William, all of Fort Smith; a brother, Jerry Clegg of Fort Smith; and four grandchildren, Taylor and Olivia Upshaw and Jada and Joy Jenkins.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a .m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with the rosary beginning at 7 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -