Janice Kinney
Janice Elizabeth Kinney, 84, a longtime resident of Ozark, passed from this life Monday, May 13, 2019, at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was a homemaker, a member of First Baptist Church in Ozark and a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She was born March 23, 1935, in Hot Springs to Delmer and Mattie Shelby Hicks and was raised in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, David Kinney; and her cherished daughter, Jan Evonne Higgins.
Janice always enjoyed visiting with her many friends in Ozark and attending monthly birthday celebrations with her close-knit extended family. Her greatest joy in life was being surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Janice will be lovingly remembered by her remaining children, Cheryl Snyder and husband Mike of Tucson, Ariz., and Linda Millsap and husband Paul and Davey Joe and wife Tina, all of Ozark; her grandchildren, Kenny and Michael Millsap, Chelsea Hawes and husband Daniel, Taylor Kinney and wife Angel, Sam Kinney and Mattie and Catherine Snyder; and great-grandchildren, Aiden Kinney and Amelia Hawes. She will be missed by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ted Darling officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
Published in Times Record on May 16, 2019