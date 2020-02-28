|
Janie Daniels
Janie Rose Daniels, 92, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at her home. She was born Dec. 23, 1927 in Washburn to Ed and Dora (Scharbor) Borum. She was an upholstery seamstress at Southland Furniture and later she and her husband did upholstery work out of their home. She was a member of Rye Hill Baptist Church. She loved to garden and can what she had grown, as well as take care of her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Daniels; a brother, Duron Borum; and two sisters, Joy Hunt and Norma Daniels.
She is survived by a daughter, Margaret Ann Williams of Hackett; two sons, Rory Mark Daniels of Fort Smith and Edwin "Mack" Cochran of Greenwood; 11 grandchildren; and several great- and great-great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Memorials may be made to the , 5566 W. Walsh Lane, Suite 212, Rogers, AR 72758.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 1, 2020