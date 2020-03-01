Home

Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Janie Daniels Obituary
Janie Daniels
Janie Rose Daniels, 92, of Fort Smith died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
She is survived by a daughter, Margaret Williams of Hackett; two sons, Rory Daniels of Fort Smith and Edwin Cochran of Greenwood; 11 grandchildren; and several great- and great- great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 2, 2020
