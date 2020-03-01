|
Janie Daniels
Janie Rose Daniels, 92, of Fort Smith died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
She is survived by a daughter, Margaret Williams of Hackett; two sons, Rory Daniels of Fort Smith and Edwin Cochran of Greenwood; 11 grandchildren; and several great- and great- great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 2, 2020