Janie Fincher
1952 - 2020
Janie Fincher
Janie Fincher, 68, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at her home.
Janie was born April 14, 1952, in Van Buren to the late Richmond and Reba (Young) Holmes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Fincher; a sister Jeanie Sue Elam; and a brother, Billy Holmes. Janie was a homemaker.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under direction of Ocker Funeral Home-Van Buren.
She is survived by her daughters, Lesley Fincher and Amy Fincher both of Van Buren; son, Jason Fincher of Van Buren; sisters, Sarah Yancey and husband Larry of Van Buren, and Cindy Mabry and husband Mike of Pocola; brothers, Teddy Holmes and wife Judy and Jerry Holmes and wife Jackie all of Van Buren, JW Holmes and wife Kay of Fort Smith, and Raymond Holmes and wife Billie Marie of Portland, Ore.; granddaughters, Katie and Abigayl Fincher; and great-grandson, Luca James.
Pallbearers will be Larry Yancey, Jake Pullan, Mike Mabry, Chris Symonds, Nicholas Mabry and Austin Symonds.
Honorary Pallbearer is Dax Williams.
Visitation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Funeral Home-Van Buren.
Online tributes can be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
