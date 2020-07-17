Janie McPeak

Lila Jane McPeak, age 73, of Alma passed away July 17, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Dec. 5, 1946, to Lowell Churchill and Opal Floyd Churchill. She was of the Full Gospel faith.

Lila was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Larry Churchill.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Joe; a son, Kenneth Reichert and wife Crystal of Roland; a daughter, Phyllis Parker and husband Scott of Greenbrier; a stepson, Carl McPeak and wife Angel of Morrilton; two stepdaughters, Tawnya Shelton and husband Shawn of Alma and Tammy McCause and husband Danny of Bella Vista; a brother, Lowell Churchill Jr. and wife Kaylene of Oklahoma City; a sister, Dinah Churchill of Muldrow; and 12 grandchildren, Kyle and Cody Reichert, Zach, Garrett, and Alisa McPeak, Josh, Allison, Christian, DaKota and Tanner Shelton and Hannah and Haven McCause.

Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20 at Evergreen Cemetery in Alma, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.



